Hold IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1720: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank (IIB) delivered strong operating performance with a 27% rise in operating profit at Rs. 2117 cr. Profit impacted largely due to higher provisioning including one off contingent provision of Rs. 255 cr on account of IL&FS. Net profit for the quarter grew by 5% YoY and stood at Rs 985 cr as of Q3FY19. Other income grew by 24% YoY and 12% QoQ at Rs. 1469 cr. C-I ratio increased marginally to 43.65% from 43.41% QoQ.

Outlook

At CMP of Rs.1566 the stock is trading at 3(x) its FY20E ABV. We have a Hold rating on the bank with a price target of Rs 1720 based on 3.3(x) its FY 20E ABV. That is an upside of 10%.

