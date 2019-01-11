App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1720: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated January 10, 2019.

Arihant Capital's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank (IIB) delivered strong operating performance with a 27% rise in operating profit at Rs. 2117 cr. Profit impacted largely due to higher provisioning including one off contingent provision of Rs. 255 cr on account of IL&FS. Net profit for the quarter grew by 5% YoY and stood at Rs 985 cr as of Q3FY19. Other income grew by 24% YoY and 12% QoQ at Rs. 1469 cr. C-I ratio increased marginally to 43.65% from 43.41% QoQ.


Outlook


At CMP of Rs.1566 the stock is trading at 3(x) its FY20E ABV. We have a Hold rating on the bank with a price target of Rs 1720 based on 3.3(x) its FY 20E ABV. That is an upside of 10%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #IndusInd Bank #Recommendatiions

