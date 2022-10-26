English
    Hold Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

    October 26, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


    Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies and primarily operates in the NCT of Delhi. As per FY22 AR, the company has 711 CNG stations and provided PNG connections to ~20 lakh households and 7715 commercial & industrial consumers. CNG sales contribute 75% of its total sales volume • Overall, sales volume grew at 9% CAGR in FY17-22.


    Outlook


    Due to near term uncertainty, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value IGL at Rs 430 (standalone at ~Rs 397 i.e. 19x P/E on FY24E EPS and investments at ~Rs 33).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:47 pm
