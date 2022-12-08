English
    Hold IIFL Securities; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on IIFL Securities with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated December 07, 2022.

    December 08, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on IIFL Securities


    IIFL Securities (IIFL Sec) is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products and investment banking. The company has a client base of 30 lakh+ • IIFL’s institutional broking segment has ~800+ domestic and foreign clients.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value IIFL Sec at ~7.3x FY24E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 75.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 8, 2022 11:02 am