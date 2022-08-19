English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold HEG; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HEG with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated August 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 19, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on HEG


    HEG is one of the leading graphite electrode manufacturers and exporters globally. HEG has a graphite electrode manufacturing plant of 80000 tonnes per annum at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh • HEG has a captive power generation capacity of ~76.5 MW (two thermal power plants and one hydro power plant).



    Outlook


    Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value HEG at Rs 1400, 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HEG - 180822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #HEG #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.