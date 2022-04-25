English
    Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1220: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated April 24, 2022.

    April 25, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


    HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (13% CAGR over FY17-22).



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating. We value HCLT at Rs 1220 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #HCL Technologies #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 07:55 pm
