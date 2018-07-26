App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hatsun Agro; target of Rs 652: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended hold rating on Hatsun Agro with a target price of Rs 652 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Hatsun Agro


Revenue in Q1FY19 stood at INR 12.3 Bn (+5.9% YoY), which was marginally below our estimates of INR 12.9 Bn. The top line was mainly driven by value added products, Aroon Ice-creams and better demand across all the categories. EBIDTA stood at INR 1.2 Bn (+18.9% YoY), with OPM at 9.9% (+108 bps YoY). The reduction in milk prices and purchase of other finished goods has resulted in better operating margins. PAT stood at INR 378.6 Mn (+7.6% YoY), with NPM at 3.1% (+5 bps YoY).


Outlook
At CMP of INR 630, the stock is trading at P/E of 78x for FY20E. We assign a P/E multiple of 81x and recommend ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock with the target price of INR 652 representing an upside of 3.4%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Hatsun Agro #Hold #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.