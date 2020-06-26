Hold GAIL (India); target of Rs 108: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on GAIL (India)

We lower our FY21-22E earnings to incorporate lower LPG realization and gas trading earnings. We expect GAIL’s capex trajectory to pick up as all businesses ex-pipeline operate at near peak levels.

Outlook

DOWNGRADE to “ACCUMULATE” with revised DCF-based PT of Rs108 (Rs115) on rollover.



