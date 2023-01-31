English
    Hold Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Container Corporation of India with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated January 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 31, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation of India

    Concor is the dominant player in the CTO business (58% market share) with ~60 terminals. Revenue from rail transportation comprised 75% of total revenues (rest 4% by road, 13% via handling income, 2% warehousing and 4% others) • Total volumes handled in FY21 were 3.6 million TeU, of which Exim volumes were at 83% of the mix with the rest contributed by domestic containers.


    Outlook

    We change our stance from BUY to HOLD recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 700 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS.