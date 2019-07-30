App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharti Infratel with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Infratel


Bharti Infratel’s Q1FY20 performance was weak on a like top like basis, albeit exit penalty and Ind-AS 116 adoption resulted in superior operating level reported numbers. Revenues (on a proportionate consolidation basis) came in at Rs 3711.9 crore, better than our estimate of Rs 3558 crore, aided by implementation of Ind-AS 116 (revenue equalisation) and extended occupation of exiting tenants (~3566 collocations where actual exits yet to happen despite exit notice). Reported core rental revenues came in at Rs 2182 crore, up 3.5% YoY (vs. our expectation of Rs 2065 crore). The company reported net increase of 523 co-locations on a consolidated basis vs. our expectations of net loss of 1,750 tenancies. EBITDA (without impact of Ind-AS 116) came in at Rs 1557.2 crore (our estimate of Rs 1423.7 crore), up 4.4% QoQ, with EBITDA margins at 42.9% (up 150 bps QoQ), against our estimate of 40%). Reported EBITDA (without impact of Ind-As 116) was better on account of operating cost provision reversal of ~Rs 125 crore. Reported EBITDA margins at 51.1% was higher owing to Ind-AS impact.


Outlook


Therefore, we maintain our HOLD recommendation with a target price of Rs 275/share. Our target price implies 6.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA on the merged entity proforma financials.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

