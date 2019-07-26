App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 120: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BoB), on re-stated basis, reported weak Q1FY2020 results. NII grew by just 2.61% y-o-y to Rs. 6,496 crore because of muted advances growth. In Q1FY20, BoB reported merged entity’s numbers (it has merged two erstwhile PSU Banks with itself). Post the merger, growth outlook has weakened and asset-quality performance is still facing challenges. Capital burn has also been higher than anticipated (CET-1 erodes by 189 BPS since Q4FY2019) and bank has indicated its requirement of growth capital infusion in FY2020E.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our Hold rating with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 120.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

