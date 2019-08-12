App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 710: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Q1 numbers were strong; new products, better product mix and operational efficiencies led to robust profitability. Gross debt reduced by ~ Rs 1,084 crore to Rs. 5883.2 crore; net debt fell by Rs. 915 crore to Rs. 4,094 crore. Regulatory hurdles at various plants would weigh on stock until successful resolution.


Outlook


We maintain a Hold rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 710. We expect company to report sales and profit CAGRs of 29% and 22%,
respectively, in the next two years.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

