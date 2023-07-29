English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Amber Enterprises India; target of Rs 2297: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Amber Enterprises India with a target price of Rs 2297 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Amber Enterprises India

    Unseasonal rains in North India in Apr’23 have impacted the revenue growth rates. However, we note Amber has gained market shares and reported revenue decline of just 6.8% vs industry revenue decline of 20-25% YoY. The strategy to focus on components business is working well. It has been able to partially arrest volume decline and expand margins. Considering elevated channel inventory, the RAC industry is expected to revive only in Q4FY24. While change in revenue mix, operating leverage and PLI benefits are likely to expand margins in FY24, we note the return ratios are still lower than cost of capital.

    Outlook

    Hence, the EVA creation is still muted. We believe the stock price upside is capped at current valuations and maintain HOLD with DCF based TP of INR 2,297 (implied P/E of 28x FY25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Amber Enterprises India - 27 -07 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Amber Enterprises India #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 09:29 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!