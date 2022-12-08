English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on 5paisa Capital with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated December 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 08, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on 5paisa Capital


    5Paisa is a leading discount stock broker backed by the Nirmal Jain led IIFL group. Aggressive client accretion with ~86% of incremental client from Tier II & below cities and ~75% of customers below 35 years of age • The company has overall cash market share of ~3% as on September 2022.



    Outlook


    We downgrade our recommendation on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We continue to value 5Paisa at ~24x FY24E EPS to keep target price at Rs 375.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    5paisa Capital - 08 -12-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #5Paisa Capital #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Dec 8, 2022 11:09 am