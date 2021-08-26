MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hind Rectifiers share price at 52-week high after Cassini Partners LP buys stake

The share price added 30 percent in the last three days and gained 45 percent in the last year.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hind Rectifiers share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 209.40, rising 14 percent intraday on August 26 after Cassini Partners LP bought a stake in the company.

Cassini Partners LP bought 98,612 equity shares in the company (0.59 percent) at Rs 181.9 a share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. As on June 2021, promoter and promoter group holding stood at 42.25 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed 19.98 percent, or Rs 30.55, higher at Rs 183.45. The share price has added 30 percent in the last three days and gained 45 percent in the last year.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing power semiconductors, power electronic equipment and railway transportation equipment.

The company is also in the business of equipment and electronic components.

Close
At 1142 hours, Hind Rectifiers was quoting at Rs 203, up Rs 19.55, or 10.66 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hind Rectifiers
first published: Aug 26, 2021 12:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.