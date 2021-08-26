Hind Rectifiers share price at 52-week high after Cassini Partners LP buys stake

live bse live

Hind Rectifiers share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 209.40, rising 14 percent intraday on August 26 after Cassini Partners LP bought a stake in the company.

Cassini Partners LP bought 98,612 equity shares in the company (0.59 percent) at Rs 181.9 a share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. As on June 2021, promoter and promoter group holding stood at 42.25 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed 19.98 percent, or Rs 30.55, higher at Rs 183.45. The share price has added 30 percent in the last three days and gained 45 percent in the last year.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing power semiconductors, power electronic equipment and railway transportation equipment.

The company is also in the business of equipment and electronic components.

At 1142 hours, Hind Rectifiers was quoting at Rs 203, up Rs 19.55, or 10.66 percent on the BSE.