    HG Infra and Engineering: Strong show, diversification to trigger re-rating

    HG’s diversification into newer segments would reduce concentration risk and enable re-rating.

    Bharat Gianani
    March 15, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    HG Infra and Engineering Ltd (HG; CMP Rs 536; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,494 crore) has posted strong results for the December 2021 quarter, supported by robust project execution and improvement in margins, thanks to the benefits of operating leverage. The government’s focus on infrastructure development remains strong, with increased allocation in the recent Union budget as well as the huge investments planned for the National Infrastructure Pipeline. This will keep infra spend elevated. The current inflationary scenario will have a relatively...

