HCC trades in red after 7.85 crore shares change hands in block deals

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 22.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 11.80.

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) fell on Friday after gaining 14 percent on the back of massive block deals on June 22.

The stock was trading 4.5 percent down at Rs 20.05 at 10.09am on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after a 14.44 percent rally yesterday.

Asia Opportunities IV Mauritius Limited sold around 4.64 crore during the ending session on the NSE. Five more sold their stakes in the company yesterday, taking the total HCC share sale to around 7.85 crore.

On June 22, around 30 crore HCC shares changed hands - around six times that of its monthly traded average of 5 crore a day.

The stock has lost 4.28 percent since the beginning of this year. The company’s revenue fell 8 percent year-on-year in FY23 to Rs 9,912 crore. HCC made a profit of Rs 399 crore in FY23 as against a loss of Rs 610 crore in the previous financial year. The company’s EBITDA margins fell 605 basis points to 6.38 percent in the same period.

In March, a joint venture between HCC and Megha Engineering & Infrastructure received Rs 3,679 crore from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation. The company will be responsible for construction of Bandra-Kurla Complex station in Mumbai.

HCC is a provider of engineering and construction services. It executes various infrastructure projects for transportation, hydro power, nuclear power, water supply, marine, buildings, integrated townships, and environment sectors.