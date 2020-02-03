Godrej Properties share price rises 9% on good Q3 numbers

Godrej Properties share price rose over 9 percent intraday on February 3 after the company reported 9.2 percent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 45.5 crore against Rs 41.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was up 12.6 percent at Rs 383 crore against Rs 340.1 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 42.3 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 38.7 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 11.1 percent.

The company added four new projects with a saleable area of 12.7 million sq ft in Q3 FY20.