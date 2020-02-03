App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Properties share price rises 9% on good Q3 numbers

The company added four new projects with a saleable area of 12.7 million sq ft in Q3 FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Properties share price rose over 9 percent intraday on February 3 after the company reported 9.2 percent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 45.5 crore against Rs 41.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue was up 12.6 percent at Rs 383 crore against Rs 340.1 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 42.3 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 38.7 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 11.1 percent.

Close

The company added four new projects with a saleable area of 12.7 million sq ft in Q3 FY20.

related news

At 1345 hours, Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,075.20, up Rs 85.95, or 8.69 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 01:58 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Properties

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.