App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gitanjali Gems falls 5%, hits fresh 52-week low

The agency on Tuesday arrested Vipul Chitalia in the Rs 12,636-crore PNB scam and claimed that he was a "mastermind" who reported directly to diamond trader Mehul Choksi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Gitanjali Gems plunged by another 5 percent in morning trade as CBI tightened the noose on PNB offenders by arresting the vice president of Gitanjali Group of Companies.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Vipul Chitalia in the Rs 12,636-crore PNB scam and claimed that he was a "mastermind" who reported directly to diamond trader Mehul Choksi.

Reacting to the development, Gitanjali Gems stock slumped 5 percent to hit its fresh 52-week low of Rs 17.45 on BSE.

This is the 15th straight session of fall for the stock. It has lost as as much as 80 percent since February 14, the day PNB fraud came to light.

On NSE, the stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 17.40.

CBI says Chitalia had left the country in the last week of January, as did the prime accused Nirav Modi and Choksi.

The fraud was allegedly perpetrated by Modi and his uncle Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems.

It is alleged that they got LoUs and FLCs of Rs 12,636 crore issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gitanjali Gems #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC