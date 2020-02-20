App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank share price rises 2% after Morgan Stanley upgrades rating

The research house also raised target to Rs 95 from Rs 80 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Federal Bank share price rose more than 2 percent intraday on February 20 after research house Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to equal-weight from underweight rating.

The valuations are favourable at current levels and continue to expect gradual roe recovery, given low coverage, it added.

Close

At 09:47 hrs, Federal Bank was quoting at Rs 86.30, up Rs 1.85, or 2.19 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 110.35 and 52-week low Rs 78.40 on 03 July 2019 and 22 February 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.79 percent below its 52-week high and 10.08 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 10:10 am

