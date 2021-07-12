MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Equitas Holdings stock hits 20% upper circuit after banking arm receives RBI nod to apply for Scheme of Amalgamation

Equitas Small Finance Bank has received the Reserve Bank of India's permission to apply for the scheme of amalgamation of the promoter entity with the bank.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Equitas Small Finance Bank share price jumped over 12 percent in the morning trade on July 12 after the bank received the Reserve Bank of India's permission to apply for a scheme of amalgamation.

Equitas Small Finance Bank on July 10 informed that it received the RBI's permission to apply for scheme of amalgamation, it said in a regulatory filing.

Apart from this, RBI has also conveyed that any 'no objection', if and when given on the Scheme of Amalgamation, would be without prejudice to its powers to initiate action if licensing guidelines are violated.

The stock was trading at Rs 73.40, up Rs 8.30, or 12.75 percent, at 1018 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 76.75. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 76.75 and an intraday low of Rs 69.05.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

On the other hand, share price of Equitas Holdings was trading at Rs 138.40, up Rs 23.05, or 19.98 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 138.40. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 138.40 and an intraday low of Rs 132.85. There were pending buy orders of 132,757 shares, with no sellers available.

Earlier on July 9, RBI vide its communication to the Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (ESFBL) has permitted it to apply for Scheme of Amalgamation.

Meanwhile, the initial promoter lock-in for the company, Equitas, expires on September 4, 2021. Citing this, ESFBL had requested RBI if a scheme of amalgamation of Equitas with the ESFBL can be submitted to the central bank for approval, prior to the expiry of the said five years, to take effect after the initial promoter lock-in expires.

Following the approval, Equitas mentioned that they would be initiating steps to finalise the scheme of amalgamation, submit to the boards and the ESFBL for approval.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Equitas Holdings #Equitas Small Finance Bank
first published: Jul 12, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.