July 12, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Avenue Supermarts in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian indices are trading higher tracking record closing of US markets on Friday. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,791 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST.

  • July 12, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on the back of positive global cues.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 260.20 points or 0.50% at 52646.39, and the Nifty was up 73.50 points or 0.47% at 15763.30.

  • July 12, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting, Lagarde says

    The European Central Bank will change its guidance on the next policy steps at its next meeting to reflect its new strategy and show it is serious about reviving inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on Monday.

    Announced last week, the ECB’s new strategy allows it to tolerate inflation higher than its 2% goal when rates are near rock bottom, such as now.

    This is meant to reassure investors that policy won’t be tightened prematurely and boost their expectations about future price growth, which has lagged below the ECB’s target for most of the past decade.

  • July 12, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,124.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 106.55 crore in the Indian equity market on July 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • July 12, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Granules India clarifies on reports of company sold to some PE investors

    This is to bring to your notice that, there were certain messages floating in social media on Friday, 9th July 2021 that the company is being sold to some PE investors. We would like to deny these messages as they are utterly false and malicious. The management continues to remain committed to the growth of the company, company said in the clarification on the exchanges.

  • July 12, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Results on July 12

    HFCL, HMT, Steel Strips Wheels, Amit Securities, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, ISMT, SM Gold, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will release quarterly earnings on July 12.

  • July 12, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Avenue Supermarts Q1 profit jumps 132% to Rs 115 crore

    Avenue Supermarts, the operator of hypermarkets chain, on July 10 reported a massive 132.3 percent year-on-year increase in standalone profit at Rs 115.13 crore, driven by a low base in year-ago period, but impacted by restriction on number of hours of store operations due to second wave of Covid-19.

    The standalone revenue from operations at Rs 5,031.75 crore in Q1FY22 grew by 31.3 percent compared to year-ago quarter, said the company in its BSE filing.

  • July 12, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices today

    After reaching a historic high, the diesel prices decreased by 15 to 17 paise on July 12. However, the price of petrol were hiked again by 25 to 34 paise on the day, taking the prices across the country to another high, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

  • July 12, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Asian markets trade higher:

    Asian shares were enjoying a relief rally on Monday as record highs on Wall Street and policy easing in China helped calm some of the recent jitters on global growth, though plenty of potential pitfalls lay ahead this week.

