Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Avenue Supermarts in focus

July 12, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting, Lagarde says

The European Central Bank will change its guidance on the next policy steps at its next meeting to reflect its new strategy and show it is serious about reviving inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on Monday.

Announced last week, the ECB’s new strategy allows it to tolerate inflation higher than its 2% goal when rates are near rock bottom, such as now.

This is meant to reassure investors that policy won’t be tightened prematurely and boost their expectations about future price growth, which has lagged below the ECB’s target for most of the past decade.