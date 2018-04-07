App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 07, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sells 29.99 lakh shares of AIA Engineering

Bhadresh Kantilal Shah sold 29,99,999 shares of AIA Engineering.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On April 6, 2018 Bhadresh Kantilal Shah sold 29,99,999 shares of AIA Engineering at Rs 1,400.06 on the BSE.

However, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund - DSP Blackrock Midcap Fund bought 5,72,000 shares at Rs 1,400.

On Friday, AIA Engineering ended at Rs 1,400.60, down Rs 47.45, or 3.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,702.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,276.00 on 18 December, 2017 and 31 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.71 percent below its 52-week high and 9.76 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.