DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sells 29.99 lakh shares of AIA Engineering

On April 6, 2018 Bhadresh Kantilal Shah sold 29,99,999 shares of AIA Engineering at Rs 1,400.06 on the BSE.

However, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund - DSP Blackrock Midcap Fund bought 5,72,000 shares at Rs 1,400.

On Friday, AIA Engineering ended at Rs 1,400.60, down Rs 47.45, or 3.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,702.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,276.00 on 18 December, 2017 and 31 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.71 percent below its 52-week high and 9.76 percent above its 52-week low.