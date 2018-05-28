App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Laboratories up 1% on lawsuit files in US District Court

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma LLC has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement in the United States District Court for Eastern District of Texas against Perrigo UK FINCO Limited Partnership, Perrigo Israel Pharmaceuticals and Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.3 percent intraday Monday as company filed lawsuit in the United States District Court.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma LLC has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement in the United States District Court for Eastern District of Texas against Perrigo UK FINCO Limited Partnership, Perrigo Israel Pharmaceuticals and Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc, in response to two paragraph-IV notice letters received for its twice daily topical spray Sernivo product.

Promius anticipates this lawsuit will trigger a 30 month stay of FDA approval of Perrigo's and Taro's ANDAs.

Sernivo spray, 0.05% is protected by six Orange Book patents that expire in 2030.

Promius will continue to vigorously defend its Sernivo intellectual property rights against infringement wherever they are challenged.

At 10:33 hrs Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,993.15, up Rs 21.25, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,788.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,888.00 on 24 July, 2017 and 21 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.53 percent below its 52-week high and 5.54 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.