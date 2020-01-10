App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delta Corp gets licence for casino in Nepal, share price up 5%

The casino that will be housed in Kathmandu's Marriott Hotel is expected to get operational soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delta Corp share price added nearly 5 percent in the morning trade on January 10 after a subsidiary of the company got a licence for a casino in Nepal.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding for leasing space at the Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu for the casino, which is expected to commence operations soon.

At 0940 hours, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 204.00, up Rs 6.85, or 3.47 percent, on the BSE.

The share price has gained 20 percent in the last three months.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 277.75 on April 3, 2019, and 52-week low of Rs 116.05 on July 31, 2019.

It is trading 26.66 percent below its 52-week high and 75.53 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 10:00 am

