App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Tuesday, WTI Crude prices ended flat. Despite of Trumps demand to ease its efforts to boost crude prices, OPEC and its allies will continue with the supply-cut agreement.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices ended flat. Despite of Trumps demand to ease its efforts to boost crude prices, OPEC and its allies will continue with the supply-cut agreement. As per reports, the producer group is likely to continue with their production cuts to balance the market until the inventory level going down from their current level to their five-year average.


Outlook


Crude prices might trade higher as OPEC and its allies will continue the supply cuts even after pressure from US President Trump. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.90 percent at $56.0 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #crude

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.