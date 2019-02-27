Crude Oil are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices ended flat. Despite of Trumps demand to ease its efforts to boost crude prices, OPEC and its allies will continue with the supply-cut agreement. As per reports, the producer group is likely to continue with their production cuts to balance the market until the inventory level going down from their current level to their five-year average.

Outlook

Crude prices might trade higher as OPEC and its allies will continue the supply cuts even after pressure from US President Trump. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.90 percent at $56.0 per barrel.

