Cords Cable Industries zooms 10% on three bulk orders in Haryana, Assam, Gujarat

Cords Cable Industries share price rallied 10 percent intraday on Tuesday following the orders secured in Haryana, Assam and Gujarat.

The specialised control & instrumentation cables manufacturer has received three bulk contracts towards designing, engineering & ‘supplying of fire resistant signal cables, conventional type instrumentation cables and power cables to be used in the Hydrocarbon sector in Haryana, Assam and Gujarat.

The combined total estimated value of these contracts is Rs 40 crore, the company said, adding the contracts are scheduled to commence immediately and will be executed over a period of 5 months.

At 13:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 83, up Rs 4.70, or 6 percent on the BSE.