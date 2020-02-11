App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Delhi
AAP : 61
BJP+ : 9

Need 27 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chalet Hotels, Bombay Dyeing, IOL Chemicals up 4-8% post Q3 show

IOL Chemicals' Q3FY20 net profit rose 19.5 percent to Rs 98 crore and revenue was up 6.9 percent to Rs 511.2 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chalet Hotels, Bombay Dyeing and IOL Chemicals rose 4-8 percent intraday on February 11 after the companies declared their December quarter numbers.

Chalet Hotels posted a 126 percent YoY jump in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 33.4 crore. Revenue was up 12.4 percent YoY at Rs 278.1 crore.

Bombay Dyeing reported a profit of Rs 162.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 versus the loss of Rs 159.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Close

Revenue of the company was down 8.6 percent YoY at Rs 377.7 crore.

related news

IOL Chemicals' Q3FY20 net profit rose 19.5 percent to Rs 98 crore and revenue was up 6.9 percent to Rs 511.2 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 17.7 percent at Rs 159.5 crore versus Rs 135.5 crore and margin was up 290 bps at 31.2 percent.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company was quoting at Rs 91.90, up Rs 1.15, or 1.27 percent. IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 195.75, up Rs 7.55, or 4.01 percent and Chalet Hotels was quoting at Rs 360.20, up Rs 20.75, or 6.11 percent.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.