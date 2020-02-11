Chalet Hotels, Bombay Dyeing, IOL Chemicals up 4-8% post Q3 show

Chalet Hotels, Bombay Dyeing and IOL Chemicals rose 4-8 percent intraday on February 11 after the companies declared their December quarter numbers.

Chalet Hotels posted a 126 percent YoY jump in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 33.4 crore. Revenue was up 12.4 percent YoY at Rs 278.1 crore.

Bombay Dyeing reported a profit of Rs 162.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 versus the loss of Rs 159.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 8.6 percent YoY at Rs 377.7 crore.

IOL Chemicals' Q3FY20 net profit rose 19.5 percent to Rs 98 crore and revenue was up 6.9 percent to Rs 511.2 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 17.7 percent at Rs 159.5 crore versus Rs 135.5 crore and margin was up 290 bps at 31.2 percent.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company was quoting at Rs 91.90, up Rs 1.15, or 1.27 percent. IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 195.75, up Rs 7.55, or 4.01 percent and Chalet Hotels was quoting at Rs 360.20, up Rs 20.75, or 6.11 percent.