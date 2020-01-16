Camlin Fine share price slips 4% on closure notice from MPCB

Camlin Fine Sciences share price slipped 4.6 percent intraday on January 16 after the company received closure notice from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The company has received closure direction from the Regional Officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for the closure of the company's manufacturing unit situated in Tarapur, District Palghar, within 72 hours from receipt of the aforementioned directions, as per the BSE release.

These directions are issued on account of certain alleged irregularities by the company in complying with MPCB's terms and conditions.

The company has initiated necessary steps with the concerned authorities to resolve the matter.

The impact of the said directions is contingent upon the outcome of the company's representations before the concerned authorities.