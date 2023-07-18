English
    Buy VA Tech Wabag; target of Rs 612: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on VA Tech Wabag recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 612 in its research report dated July 18, 2023.

    July 18, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on VA Tech Wabag

    Desalination is gaining foothold in India and VA Tech Wabag (Wabag) has the largest market share in building and operating desalination plants in the country. (source: I-Sec Research) It was the EPC contractor for the country’s largest desalination plant, in Nemmeli, Chennai, for which it is also doing operations and maintenance.

    We introduce FY25 estimates and maintain BUY with revised target price of Rs612 per share.

