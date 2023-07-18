Buy VA Tech Wabag; target of Rs 612: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on VA Tech Wabag

Desalination is gaining foothold in India and VA Tech Wabag (Wabag) has the largest market share in building and operating desalination plants in the country. (source: I-Sec Research) It was the EPC contractor for the country’s largest desalination plant, in Nemmeli, Chennai, for which it is also doing operations and maintenance.

Outlook

We introduce FY25 estimates and maintain BUY with revised target price of Rs612 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

VA Tech Wabag - 18 -07 - 2023 - icis