English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Va Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 08, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Va Tech Wabag

    Q3FY2023 was low on execution; however, margin expansion was a positive surprise, driven by favourable mix of projects and a decline in input cost. Order intake was robust at Rs. 1,886 crore in 9MFY2023. Order book stood at Rs. 8,878 crore and the company has near-term order visibility of Rs. 5,000-5,000 crore from the domestic market. Va Tech is focusing on quality, technologically advanced, and well-funded industrial as well as EP orders to improve profitability and cash flows on a sustainable basis.


    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on Va Tech Wabag (Va Tech) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 420, considering a robust order pipeline with improving margin profile and attractive valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Va Tech Wabag - 08 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Va Tech Wabag
    first published: Mar 8, 2023 07:40 pm