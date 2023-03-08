Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Va Tech Wabag

Q3FY2023 was low on execution; however, margin expansion was a positive surprise, driven by favourable mix of projects and a decline in input cost. Order intake was robust at Rs. 1,886 crore in 9MFY2023. Order book stood at Rs. 8,878 crore and the company has near-term order visibility of Rs. 5,000-5,000 crore from the domestic market. Va Tech is focusing on quality, technologically advanced, and well-funded industrial as well as EP orders to improve profitability and cash flows on a sustainable basis.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on Va Tech Wabag (Va Tech) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 420, considering a robust order pipeline with improving margin profile and attractive valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Va Tech Wabag - 08 -03 - 2023 - khan