    Buy V-Mart Retail; target of Rs 2375: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on V-Mart Retail recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2375 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    May 20, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on V-Mart Retail

    V-Mart Retail (VMART)’s 4QFY23 EBITDA declined 54% YoY (a big miss) as the 30% YoY revenue growth was offset by lower GM and higher opex due to the integration of LimeRoad. The inflation-led demand impact within the value segment and incremental costs towards the recently acquired LimeRoad online business could drag profitability over the next couple of quarters as well. However, gradual recovery, footprint additions and improvement in Unlimited are likely to drive growth.

    Outlook

    We model a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 19%/31% over FY23-25. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR2,375 (based on 11x EV/EBITDA on Mar’25E).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 20, 2023 09:48 pm