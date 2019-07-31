App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V.I.P. Industries; target of Rs 488: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on V.I.P. Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 488 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on V.I.P. Industries


VIP's top-line increased 9.0% YoY to Rs5,642mn (PLe of Rs6,317mn) amid slowdown in discretionary spends. Diversified channel mix (except for general trade growth in all other channels was robust) and strong growth from brand VIP (repositioning done in April) has helped the company tackle slowdown concerns better. Nonetheless, given the current situation, we cut our sales estimates by 8%/13% for FY20E/21E. Despite subdued top-line growth, gross margin expanded 10bps YoY to 50.4% and Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60bps YoY to 19.2% due to 1) lag effect of price hike taken in March 2) only partial liquidation of high cost inventory sitting on books 3) launch of new products with better margin profile 4) superior product mix (sales of high margin brand VIP has increased) and 5) better negotiations with Chinese vendors. Given most of the margin levers are structural in nature, we marginally increase our pre-Ind AS EBITDA margin assumptions by 30bps/20bps for FY20E/21E respectively.


Outlook


We continue to remain positive on VIP as structural story remains intact and value the stock at 33x FY21E EPS with a TP of Rs488 (earlier Rs564).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #V.I.P. Industries

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

