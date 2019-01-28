App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 650: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motors


For Q3FY19 TVSM reported a strong set of numbers across parameters; nos were marginally ahead of estimates. The recent launches of TVSM have generated a sturdy demand and enabled it to gain market share. With a healthy launch pipeline and robust export outlook, TVSM will continue to outpace industry growth.


Outlook


We retain Buy rating on the stock of TVS Motors (TVSM), our preferred pick in 2W, with a revised PT of Rs 650.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motors

