    Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 1350: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated January 24, 2023.

    January 30, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on TVS Motors

    For TVS Motors, 2W off-take turned tepid in the quarter. Management talked of a gradual recovery in rural markets and, finance penetration having improved, augurs well for a recovery. Semi-conductor shortages have begun normalising and we expect demand for premium motorcycles and scooters to improve. iQube volumes have substantially improved since its introduction and would further improve as the company plans to penetrate into tier-3 and 4 markets.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy at a revised TP of Rs1,350 (26x FY25e).