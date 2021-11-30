MARKET NEWS

Buy TVS Motor Company: target of Rs 803: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 803 in its research report dated November 26, 2021.

November 30, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motor Company


Aggressive product launches, forays into new markets and investments in newer and cleaner technologies would be the key growth drivers. Earnings growth was robust at a 51.9% CAGR during FY21-23E, led by a 22% revenue growth and a 170 bps expansion in EBITDA margin, with ROE to remain sustainable over 20%. Stock trades below historical average at a P/E multiple of 22.8x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.6x its FY2023 estimates.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on TVS Motor (TVSM) with a revised price target of Rs. 803, factoring in higher volume growth led by exports, product launches and better operational performance.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motor Company
first published: Nov 30, 2021 04:39 pm

