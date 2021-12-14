MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 1420: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TTK Prestige recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1420 in its research report dated December 14, 2021.

Broker Research
December 14, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige


TTK Prestige is India’s leading player in kitchen solutions and has been successful in transforming itself from a company manufacturing pressure cookers to having an entire gamut of home and kitchen appliances. It continues to be a market leader in the cooker segment and has material share in other appliance and cookware categories. The company, over the years, has maintained its balance sheet strength with strong cash reserves (~Rs 500+ crore) and healthy RoIC of 30%+.



Outlook


We continue to remain positive and maintain our BUY rating on the st. We value TTK at Rs 1420 i.e. 50x FY24E EP.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TTK Prestige
first published: Dec 14, 2021 01:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.