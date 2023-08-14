English
    Buy Trent; target of Rs 2070: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Trent recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2070 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    August 14, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Trent

    TRENT continued to deliver stellar revenue growth of 54% YoY (in line) in 1QFY24, with 12% growth on LFL basis for Westside. However, with a high mix of Zudio (lower GM segment) and aggressive store adds, gross/EBITDA margin contracted 480bp/ 400bp, leading to a 24% EBITDA miss. We largely maintain our EBITDA estimates, building in a 38% CAGR in consolidated revenue/EBITDA over FY23-25, backed by strong footprint addition and robust LFL growth across segments. Star’s improving store metrics offer a further opportunity.

    Outlook

    We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,070, given the strong growth opportunity for TRENT.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:26 pm

