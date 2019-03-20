Buy Torrent Power; target of Rs 315: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Torrent Power

Torrent Power (TPL) is engaged in the distribution and generation of electricity. The company has installed generation capacity of 3.7GW and under-construction capacity of 0.8GW. TPL is the sole electricity distributor to the cities of Ahmedabad (incl. Gandhinagar), Surat, Bhiwandi and Agra, with a distribution reach of over 1,367sq.km.

Outlook

The stock trades attractively at ~1.2x FY21E P/BV. We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy rating. Higher LNG prices and lower wind PLF, however, are the potential risk factors.

