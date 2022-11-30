Buy Time Technoplast; target of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Time Technoplast

Time Technoplast is a leading manufacturer of polymer based packaging & composite products with 34 production facilities in 11 countries. Established products (industrial packaging, PE pipe, battery others) contribute ~80% to the topline while value added product category (IBC, composite cylinders, mox films) contribute 20% of revenue • Focus is to increase revenue sharing from value added product category in the next five years from 20% to 22%.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We maintain our target price at Rs 125/share valuing the stock at 5x EV/EBITDA on FY24E EBITDA.

