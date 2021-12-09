MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy The Phoenix Mills: target of Rs 1231: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on The Phoenix Mills recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1231 in its research report dated December 08, 2021.

Broker Research
December 09, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on The Phoenix Mills


As per company, The Phoenix Mills (PHNX) has clocked mall consumption of Rs6.6bn in Nov’21 which is 116% of Nov’19 levels and Rs6.7bn in Oct’21 which is 91% of Oct’19 levels. While the threat of a fresh round of Covid induced mall closures remains a risk, we expect mall rentals to revert to pre-Covid levels by Q4FY22 as consumption continues to improve. With the company having received an additional Rs7.8bn of liquidity from CPPIB in Nov’21 as the first tranche for The Rise office/retail project in Mumbai, PHNX has cumulatively raised/tied up Rs43.5bn of funding between Q2FY21-Q3FY22. With just Rs13.8bn of net debt as of Nov’21, the company’s strong balance sheet acts as a cushion against any fresh Covid induced rental losses.



Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged Mar-22 SoTP based target price of Rs1,231/share which includes Phoenix Rise office and retail project of 1.2msf and retain our 10% premium to NAV considering growth opportunities from growth capital raised from GIC PE and CPPIB platform deals. Key risks to our call are a fresh Covid wave impacting mall consumption and fall in mall occupancies and rentals.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #The Phoenix Mills
first published: Dec 9, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.