App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 817: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 817 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra reported good set of numbers in Q4 FY18, which were above our estimates in terms of revenue as well as margins. Dollar revenue was reported at $1,244 Mn (+2.9% QoQ) that is above our estimate of $1,233 Mn. EBIT margin reported at 13.8% (+108 bps QoQ) driven by improvement in operational levers: improved utilization 84% (100 bps QoQ),  increase in realization from IT services (+3.8% QoQ) and controlled employee expenditure.


Outlook
We have estimated the company's top-line to grow by 10.1%/8.3% in FY19E/FY20E. At a CMP of 703, the company is trading at a P/E of 16.8x and 15.1x in FY19E and FY20E respectively. We recommend a ”BUY” rating to the stock and assign a multiple of 17.5x to its FY20E EPS of INR 46.7 to come up at a target price of 817, an upside of 16% against CMP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.