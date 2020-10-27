172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tech-mahindra-target-of-rs-1040-icici-direct-6021551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tech Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) revenues increased 2.9% QoQ in constant currency terms (above our estimate of 1.1% QoQ in CC terms) mainly led by 0.8% QoQ growth in communication revenues and 4.3% QoQ growth in enterprise revenues. The company also reported a healthy expansion in EBITDA margins (up 397 bps QoQ to 18.2%) mainly led by higher utilisation, offshoring and rationalisation of SG&A expenses. The order book improved 45.2% QoQ to US$421 million.



Outlook


The company is well poised to capture improving IT spend in communication and digital traction on the enterprise side. Further, in the long term, we believe TechM will be a key beneficiary of 5G opportunities. This, coupled with improving margin trajectory led by cost rationalisation prompt us to revise EPS estimates upwards. Hence, we maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1040 (15x PE on FY23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

