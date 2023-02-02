English
    Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 2150: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TCI Express recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2150 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express

    TCI Express is a leading asset light B2B (95% of revenues) express logistics company with 28 sorting centres, 800+ owned pan-India centres covering 40000 pick-up and delivery points. • SME and corporate clients comprise 50:50 of overall revenues • Total 55% of revenues from sectors like auto ancillary, pharma, engineering.


    Outlook

    We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation We value the stock at Rs 2150 i.e. 35x P/E on FY25E EPS.