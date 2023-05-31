English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 1780: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on TCI Express recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1780 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 31, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on TCI Express

    TCI Express (TCIE)’s 4QFY23 revenue grew 9% YoY to ~INR3.3b, in line with our estimate. Improved profitability and growth were primarily driven by higher capacity utilization (of 85%) during the quarter and demand from both Corporate and SME customers. EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR541m with margin of 16.6% (in line). PAT stood at INR385m (in line) with margin of 11.8%. Volume in 4QFY23 stood at 0.26m tonnes (+9% YoY). For FY23, volume grew ~15% YoY (1.0 m tonnes). In FY23, revenue stood at ~INR12.4b (+14.8% YoY), EBITDA margin was 15.7% (-50bp YoY), and PAT stood at INR1.4b (+8% YoY). The company generated CFO of INR1.5b in FY23. Utilization level was 84.25% in FY23 and TCIE aims to maintain 85% level in FY24. The net working capital was 15 days for FY23. Cash conversion ratio in FY23 stood at 73% v/s 70% in FY22.


    Outlook

    We expect TCIE to clock volume/revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/13%/19%/18% over FY23- 25, aided by automation and branch network expansion, resulting in improved operating efficiencies. Capex of INR5b is envisaged over FY23-27, towards setting up of own sorting centers and corporate office in Gurugram, Haryana. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR1,780 (based on 35x FY25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TCI Express - 30 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #TCI Express
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:16 pm