    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 985: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 985 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST
    Buy

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products

    Tata Consumer Products (TATACONS) reported revenue growth of ~12.5% YoY, driven by strong growth in India food business (up 24% YoY) and NourishCo (up 60% YoY). Operating performance in 1QFY24 was led by healthy performance from India branded business (EBIT up 20% YoY).

    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates and retain our BUY rating on the stock with our SoTP-based TP of INR985.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:58 pm

