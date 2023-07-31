Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 985: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products (TATACONS) reported revenue growth of ~12.5% YoY, driven by strong growth in India food business (up 24% YoY) and NourishCo (up 60% YoY). Operating performance in 1QFY24 was led by healthy performance from India branded business (EBIT up 20% YoY).

Outlook

We maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates and retain our BUY rating on the stock with our SoTP-based TP of INR985.

