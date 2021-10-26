MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 945: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 945 in its research report dated October 25, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Gross margin pressure eased off in 2QFY22 which has been impacting since the last four quarters due to tea cost inflation. The management expects gross margin to improve on a QoQ basis going forward. However, quarterly performance was impacted due to higher A&P spends (which is expected to continue) and other expenses.

 

Outlook

We maintain our earnings estimates and arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR945/share. We maintain our Buy rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Consumer Products
first published: Oct 26, 2021 04:00 pm

