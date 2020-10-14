172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-consumer-products-target-of-rs-558-motilal-oswal-5961021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 558: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 558 in its research report dated October 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Consumer Products


Tea prices in North India have increased to INR261/kg (weighted average) over Apr-Sep’20 (v/s INR162/kg during the same period last year). Note that all India weighted average tea prices have increased to INR224/kg (v/s INR149/kg last year). In this note, we have analyzed the impact of the increase in tea prices on Tata Consumer Products (TCP) in the near term as well as over the long term.



Outlook


We value TCP on an SOTP basis to arrive at target price of INR558. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Consumer Products

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.