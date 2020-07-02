App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Consumer Products


Tata Consumer Products’ (TCPL) FY20 annual report highlights the company’s efforts to leverage the ‘Tata’ brand, create a single FMCG-focused company and participate in India’s INR30t consumption story. FY20 was a milestone year as TCPL completed merger with Consumer Products business of Tata Chemicals (now India Food business), resulting in 33%/64% increase in revenue/EBITDA to INR96.3b/~INR13b. Key highlights below:
Outlook


We value the stock on SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of INR450. Maintain Buy.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Consumer Products

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.