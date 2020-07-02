Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.
Tata Consumer Products’ (TCPL) FY20 annual report highlights the company’s efforts to leverage the ‘Tata’ brand, create a single FMCG-focused company and participate in India’s INR30t consumption story. FY20 was a milestone year as TCPL completed merger with Consumer Products business of Tata Chemicals (now India Food business), resulting in 33%/64% increase in revenue/EBITDA to INR96.3b/~INR13b. Key highlights below:
Outlook
We value the stock on SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of INR450. Maintain Buy.
