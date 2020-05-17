Buy Tata Consumer Products ; target of Rs 431: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products (TCP)’s consolidated revenue/EBITDA was in line with our estimates; like-for-like (adj. for Tata Chemicals’ Consumer biz and IndAS-116) revenue/EBITDA grew 6%/29% for the quarter. The strong performance was attributed to improvement across businesses, barring Tata Coffee Standalone. Mr Sunil D'Souza was appointed as MD & CEO w. e. f. from April; hence, the strategy formulation and its execution is expected to be monitored going forward.

Outlook

We maintain our estimates for FY21/FY22 and arrive at an SOTPbased TP of INR431.

