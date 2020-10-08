172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-consultancy-services-target-of-rs-3150-sharekhan-5937531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3150 in its research report dated October 07, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS impressed with strong recovery in revenue growth and margin expansion; deal signings remained strong at $8.6 billion (including Phoenix deal of $2.5 billion). Management indicated that this is the start of the first phase of a multi-year technology transformation cycle given emergence of a new operating model, large adoption of cloud and acceleration of technology spends by customers. We expect TCS’ revenue and earnings to clock a 11%/13% CAGR over FY2021-23E; we prefer TCS on account of its full-service business model, early investments in digital capabilities and higher payout policy.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 3,150, given its differentiated positioning and deep relationships with large global enterprises.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services

