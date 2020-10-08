Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

TCS impressed with strong recovery in revenue growth and margin expansion; deal signings remained strong at $8.6 billion (including Phoenix deal of $2.5 billion). Management indicated that this is the start of the first phase of a multi-year technology transformation cycle given emergence of a new operating model, large adoption of cloud and acceleration of technology spends by customers. We expect TCS’ revenue and earnings to clock a 11%/13% CAGR over FY2021-23E; we prefer TCS on account of its full-service business model, early investments in digital capabilities and higher payout policy.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 3,150, given its differentiated positioning and deep relationships with large global enterprises.

